Produce for Kids Kicks Off Power Your Lunchbox Pledge Campaign

By Lindsey Wojcik

Produce for Kids is encouraging families nationwide to be re-inspired this new year by pledging to eat healthier lunches in 2017 at PowerYourLunchbox.com. From Jan. 4–Feb. 15, for every online pledge, lunchbox-friendly companies supporting Power Your Lunchbox Pledge will make a collective $1 donation to Feeding America programs that support families and children.

In addition to the pledge, visitors to the Power Your Lunchbox Pledge website will find tools and tips to help empower families and classrooms to eat healthier lunches, after-school snacks and weekday dinners. After taking the pledge, families will have access to fresh produce coupons valued at $2.50.

Classrooms in schools across the country can take the pledge, and teachers who visit the PowerYourLunchbox.com teacher resource page can download free nutrition-focused lesson plans, certificates for their students and take home materials for families. Every teacher that pledges on behalf of his or her classroom has the chance to win a $500 gift card for classroom supplies.

During the campaign, Produce for Kids will be interacting with families using the #PowerYourLunchbox hashtag and hosting a Twitter party on Jan. 18 at 4 p.m. (EST) encouraging participants to take the pledge and take advantage of the registered dietitian-approved recipes, tips and ideas available on PowerYourLunchbox.com. Families will have multiple chances to win healthy lunchbox-themed giveaways throughout the campaign.

“January is a great time for families to resolve to eat a nutritious lunch through the remainder of the school year,” says Trish James, vice president for Produce for Kids. “The holidays can be busy and getting back into a healthy lunchbox-packing groove can be challenging. The Power Your Lunchbox Pledge was designed to re-inspire families return to their routine and start the new year on the right foot.”

Here are a few ways to get involved in the campaign:

Take the pledge. Pledge to eat healthier this new year at PowerYourLunchbox.com. Companies supporting the program will make a collective $1 donation for every pledge taken to Feeding America programs that support families and children.

Show off healthy lunchboxes on social media. Produce for Kids’ Instagram and Twitter followers can use the #PowerYourLunchbox hashtag to show off their healthy lunchboxes to have their lunchboxes featured on the Produce for Kids Facebook and Instagram pages.

The Power Your Lunchbox Pledge campaign gives families the resources to fuel their kids throughout the day with nutritious, produce-inspired lunches while giving back to families in need. Since 2014, the campaign raised more than $35,000 for nationwide health and wellness programs benefitting families and children.

Produce for Kids partners supporting Power Your Lunchbox Pledge 2017 include: Avocados from Mexico - Mexican Hass Avocados, Bee Sweet Citrus, Crispy Fruit Freeze-Dried Fruit Snacks from Crispy Green, Eat Smart Fresh Cut Vegetables, Earthbound Farm Baby Kale, Marie’s Dressings, Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice, Pero Family Farms Mini Sweet Peppers and Snipped Green Beans, and Wish Farms Strawberries with additional support provided by Bentology.