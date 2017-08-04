Produce for Kids Kicks Off Power Your Lunchbox Pledge

By Natalie Taylor

Produce for Kids’ fourth bi-annual Power Your Lunchbox Pledge will kick off on Aug. 7 and will run through Sept. 22. The pledge aims to encourage families and classrooms to eat more nutritious lunches and make healthy choices. Power Your Lunchbox partner brands will collectively donate $1 for every pledge taken to Feeding America programs that impact children and families, adding to the near 660,000 meals that have been provided to Feeding America in past years.

New this year, Produce for Kids has partnered with The World of Eric Carle and its collection of children’s books as an added element to encourage classroom pledges. Elementary and preschool classrooms that take the pledge will be entered to win an Eric Carle reading nook for their classroom. In addition to the classroom element, every day between Aug. 7 and Sept. 22, Produce for Kids will give away a popular Eric Carle book, like Brown Bear, Brown Bear and The Very Hungry Caterpillar, to an individual who has taken the pledge.

Produce for Kids has also introduced the program’s first official media partner, Macaroni Kid—a hyper-local digital publishing company, engaging with more than 2 million families across 5,000 communities in 47 states. The pledge will be featured in the National edition of Macaroni Kid Eats along with digital display ads on the homepage.

“Families are looking for ways to start the year off on the right foot and the Power Your Lunchbox Pledge offers everything they need in one spot,” says Trish James, vice president, Produce for Kids. “Families want to know their kids are receiving the right brain food to get them through the day. Our registered dietitian-approved meal inspiration, tips and ideas provide the foundation families need for success.”

Retail dietitians will also join pledge efforts by sharing Power Your Lunchbox Pledge news with shoppers and gathering pledges at in-store and school events. Several retail dietitians are planning in-store events and giveaways around the pledge.

Power Your Lunchbox sponsor NatureFresh Farms will be offering shoppers the chance to take the pledge as part of their Mobile Greenhouse tour during the campaign timeframe. iPads and healthy lunchbox takeaways will be available at the Mobile Greenhouse.

“To date, Power Your Lunchbox Pledge has raised nearly 660,000 meals for Feeding America,” says James. “It’s important that during the hustle and bustle of back to school, we don’t forget that there are many families who are dealing with hunger and need extra support.”

Power Your Lunchbox partners are showcased in kid-friendly and registered dietitian-approved lunchbox, snack and dinner recipes on poweryourlunchbox.com, featured in e-newsletters and included in food blogger outreach during the campaign timeframe.

Power Your Lunchbox Pledge 2017 partners include: Avocados From Mexico, Bee Sweet Citrus, Crispy Green, Earthbound Farm, The World of Eric Carle, GROW Bananas by Organics Unlimited, NatureFresh Farms, Pero Family Farms, Sun World, Vegy Vida Dips ‘n More and Zespri Kiwifruit.

The Power Your Lunchbox Pledge started in 2014 to help families during the back-to-school season. Past programs have been awarded Marketing Excellence Awards from Produce Business.