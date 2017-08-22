Publix Announces Officer Promotions

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Publix has revealed three officer promotions that will go into effect Sept. 1.

In human resources, Alison Midili Smith, 46, will be promoted to SVP responsible for the strategic oversight of human resources, customer care and social media, and media and community relations. Midili Smith began her Publix career in 1995 as a part-time intern in human resources. In 1996, she was hired as manager of selection systems. She was promoted to director of employment and staffing in 1999 and director of organizational development in 2004. In 2013, she was promoted to vice president of talent and organizational development, and in 2016 was named Vice President of Human Resources. Midili Smith graduated from Emory University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and earned her master’s and doctorate in industrial/organizational psychology from the University of South Florida.

With Midili Smith’s promotion, Marcy Benton, 48, will be promoted to VP of talent management. Reporting to Midili Smith, Benton’s areas of responsibility will include associate relations, associate services, diversity, policies and procedures, recruiting, and selection and performance management. Benton began her Publix career in 1992 as an expense accounting clerk. In 1995, she joined human resources, and after holding various positions, she was promoted to manager of associate diversity in 2001. In 2013, she was promoted to her current position, Director of Retail Associate Relations. Benton graduated from the University of Florida with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and earned her master’s degree in business administration from the University of South Florida. Benton also was a recipient of Publix’s George W. Jenkins and President’s awards.

In a new position, Woody Rayburn, 55, will be VP of real estate assets. He will be responsible for managing the company’s growing shopping center portfolio and leveraging and acquiring assets as investments for the company. Rayburn began his Publix career in 1993 as manager of business analysis. He was promoted to asset manager in 2000 and to his current position, Director of real estate assets, in 2003. Rayburn graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a bachelor’s of business administration in accounting. Rayburn also was a recipient of Publix’s President’s Award.

“Developing talented leaders is important to our future success, especially as we continue to grow,” said Publix CEO and president Todd Jones. “I am proud of our ability to continue to perpetuate our Publix culture of promotion from within.”