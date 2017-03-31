Publix Distributing More Than $5 Million to Nonprofits

By Craig Levitt

Publix Super Markets is distributing more than $5 million from its Food For All 2016 fundraiser to more than 185 nonprofit organizations located throughout the southeast.

The annual campaign distributes funds to support programs that fight hunger and advocate for self-sufficiency on a local and regional level.

“Each December, our customers and associates participate in the Food For All fundraiser to support the important work of nonprofits in the communities where our stores are located,” said Maria Brous, Publix director of media and community relations. “We thank them for their generosity and willingness to help those in need.”

Publix customers and associates contributed to the campaign by purchasing donation coupons in $1, $3, or $5 amounts that were scanned during checkout and added to their purchase total. Food For All is a program of making change, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that has partnered with Publix since 1990 to create a successful campaign.

“We commend Publix for their continued commitment to social responsibility and good corporate citizenship, and are honored to help facilitate their annual Food For All fundraiser,” said Dave McConnell, president and CEO of making change. “All told, Publix is delivering more than $5 million from the 2016 campaign to nonprofit organizations across their southeastern footprint, representing a 25 percent increase over the 2015 campaign.”