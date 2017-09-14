Publix Earns Inaugural FMI Food Safety Innovation Award

By GHQ staff

Publix Super Markets has been named the first recipient of Food Marketing Institute’s (FMI) inaugural Food Safety Innovation Award for demonstrating a commitment to the advancement of food protection through performance, practice, creation, sustainability and leadership.

Created in conjunction with the International Food Protection Training Institute (IFPTI), the award recognizes companies “that have made an innovative contribution and commitment to food safety,” says Hilary Thesmar, FMI’s chief food and product safety officer and SVP of food safety programs. The award was also designed “to encourage others in the industry, government and academia to search for creative solutions and implement new practices in continuing to keep our food the safest it can be,” adds Thesmar.

“The award selection committee concurred that Publix maintains the highest standards for food safety, and the company’s commitment transcends supply chain, distribution facilities, retail stores and customer education,” Thesmar continued. “Publix understands that food safety is a shared responsibility and effectively collaborates with its association in addition to government agencies.”

Food safety remains a priority for the food retail industry and FMI regularly works with partners like IFPTI to promote the advancement of food protection. In addition, the trade association offers comprehensive food safety training materials designed for food retail, resources on food safety best practices and food safety advice and guidance throughout the supply chain.

Publix garnered recognition for its achievement at a Capitol Hill Reception honoring IFPTI senior fellows.