Publix Pharmacy Provides Free Montelukast

By Craig Levitt

Publix Pharmacy has added montelukast—a prescription medication for asthma and allergies—to its Free Medication Program, which provides up to a 90-day supply of certain common prescription medications at no charge to pharmacy customers for as a long as prescribed.

“We’re always happy to help our customers get the medications they need to treat chronic conditions,” said Vice President of Pharmacy Operations Fred Ottolino. “Montelukast is an excellent addition to the list of generic prescription medications currently in our Free Medication Program, and it’s the first one we’ve added for the treatment of asthma.”

Publix will offer three dosages in its free program:

4 mg and 5mg chewable tablets for children and

10 mg oral tablets for adults.

Montelukast is used for long-term treatment of asthma in adults and children, and it is sometimes used to treat symptoms of indoor and outdoor allergies. It works by blocking a substance called leukotriene, which can trigger inflammation and allergy symptoms.

Other medications in the Publix Free Medication Program include amlodipine, lisinopril, metformin and five common antibiotics — amoxicillin, ampicillin, sulfamethoxazole/trimethroprim (SMZ-TMP) and penicillin VK.