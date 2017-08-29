Publix Super Markets Charities Donates $5 Million to Help Alleviate Hunger

By Natalie Taylor

Publix Super Markets Charities will donate $5 million to Feeding America member food banks, schools and other nonprofit organizations, all focused on alleviating hunger across Publix’s operating area. The donation will provide funding to assist in the transportation and childhood program needs of the food banks and nonprofit agencies. Over the past three years, Publix Super Market Charities has contributed more than $11.5 million to hunger related programs.

The donation continues Publix Super Markets Charities’ commitment to meeting the basic needs of the communities it serves. Food banks, schools and other nonprofits are in need of funding to support feeding programs such as emergency food boxes, Kids Cafés (program designed to provide free snacks and meals to kids in need at community locations during afterschool hours), school pantries and back pack programs. Refrigerated trucks are also needed to transport perishable items that are donated by food retailers. To help meet these needs, Feeding America and the following 31 member food banks within their network will receive a gift of $50,000 - $150,000 from the Foundation:

This funding will assist more than 10,700 agencies served by the member food banks.

In related efforts, the Foundation also will give an additional 77 local food banks, 57 back pack programs and 26 school pantries funding to help meet localized community needs. The $5 million donation will benefit a total of 192 nonprofit agencies throughout the Southeast.

“For more than 50 years, we have been nourishing the communities in which Publix operates,” says Carol Jenkins Barnett, president of Publix Super Markets Charities. “Through these efforts, we’ve supported early education programs and the plight of the hungry and homeless, recognizing the importance of education and proper nutrition. We believe every child deserves to have hope, love and joy. Our Foundation is dedicated to giving these gifts of nourishment and hope to our communities.”

According to the USDA, more than 42 million Americans live in food insecure households, including 13 million children. One in six children may not know where their next meal is coming from, and getting the energy they need to learn and grow can be a daily challenge. Although food insecurity is harmful to any individual, it can be particularly devastating for children due to their increased vulnerability and the potential for long-term consequences.

“Proper nutrition is critical to a child’s growth and development, yet 13 million children face hunger,” says Matt Knott, president of Feeding America. “For years, Publix has been a strong partner to the Feeding America network of food banks, supporting our efforts to help children in need. We are thankful for this generous gift from Publix Charities, which will allow our network to provide even more nutrient-rich meals to children in Publix’s communities.”

Publix’s Perishable Recovery Program

In 2007, Publix piloted an in-store perishable recovery program to benefit the Feeding America network of food banks. Fresh departments across the store, including deli, meat, produce and dairy, gathered perishable, wholesome foods that were safe for consumption, but unsalable to donate to member food banks. In 2009, the pilot expanded, and a companywide rollout occurred in 2010. To date, the company has donated more than 285 million pounds of perishable food to food banks, representing more than 235 million meals. Due to these efforts, Feeding America named Publix a Visionary Partner in 2015.

“As a food retailer, our single biggest opportunity to give back is in alleviating hunger,” says Maria Brous, director of media and community relations at Publix. “Our perishable recovery program is just one example of our associates’ commitment to make our communities a better place. By donating much needed wholesome foods, we’re helping our local food banks, schools and nonprofit organizations meet the needs of children and families in our communities.”

Publix’s Food For Sharing Program

Food For Sharing provides an opportunity for Publix associates and customers to continue showing that they care by donating food to those in need. Donation cards representing three predesignated levels of giving are made available at the checkout. Once the customer selects a donation level, the cashier scans the card, and the amount is added to the customer’s order. Customers also have the opportunity to donate any amount they wish to help feed the hungry.

Last year, Publix associates and customers donated more than $14 million to Food For Sharing, and since 2009, have donated more than $60 million. This year’s campaign will run in-store Sept. 1-22.