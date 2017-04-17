RWJBarnabas Health and ShopRite Partner up to Keep Communities Healthy

By Rebekah Marcarelli

RWJBarnabas Health and ShopRite have partnered together to launch a free nutrition and wellness education program available to children and families at ShopRite stores throughout New Jersey and beyond. Called “KidsFit at ShopRite,” this exciting new program combines the collective visions, expertise and geographic reach of both organizations to create a powerful impact in the state, with the primary goal of preventing childhood obesity.

KidsFit at ShopRite is a free, six-session curriculum-based program taught by ShopRite’s team of in-store registered dietitians that provides children ages 7-10 and their families with ways to create simple, tasty recipes while discovering the nutritional benefits of different food groups. Culinary goodies, recipes, and fun giveaways are provided at each class, which are held at local ShopRite stores.

“As our mission is to keep people healthy and to serve as an innovative resource for the communities we serve, this partnership is a perfect match bringing together New Jersey’s largest and most prestigious retail grocery cooperative and the state’s finest health care system,” says Barry H. Ostrowsky, president and CEO, RWJBarnabas Health. “This partnership will allow both of our organizations to leverage resources to reach the youth of New Jersey and families and instill healthier eating and wellness habits. We are excited to partner with ShopRite to invest in health promotion, community outreach and overall wellness.”

KidsFit at ShopRite will be led locally by ShopRite dietitians and includes an interactive program which features scavenger hunts through the stores, cooking classes, healthy recipes and nutrition and wellness tips for kids and families.

“Our team of registered dietitians developed the KidsFit program at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and the Children’s Hospital of New Jersey in 2007 to address the high rates of childhood obesity seen at our health clinic,” says Barbara Mintz, vice president for healthy living and community and employee engagement for RWJBarnabas Health. “KidsFit is a highly-successful, multi-disciplinary educational model that encourages healthy eating and exercise as a way to both prevent and treat childhood obesity.”