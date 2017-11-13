Raley’s Expands Grocery Delivery With eCart

By GHQ staff

Raley’s has launched the second phase of its grocery delivery service through its e-commerce platform, eCart. First launched in August 2017 in Alameda, Calif., the service is now available to select zip codes in the Sacramento, Calif. region.

The regional retailer said its expanded delivery service is a step toward its commitment to delivering a personalized, time-saving digital shopping experience alongside its continued investments in e-commerce to make grocery shopping more convenient.

“We have been aggressive in the development of eCart,” said Deirdre Zimmermann, head of e-commerce and marketing for the West Sacramento-based retailer, in order to help foster its abilities to better analyze shopping data and customer needs assessments with an eye on building a “platform to maintain especially high standards” for a personalized shopping service.

All products within eCart fall under the guidelines set by Raley’s recently-launched Shelf Guide program. The one-of-a-kind shelf tag initiative helps customers combat label confusion obstacles. For the Raley’s eCart specifically, Shelf Guide offers a customized, interactive experience where customers can filter by category and attribute to find the products that meet their personal dietary needs.

Raley’s eCart provides the customized service of a Raley’s personal shopper, who hand picks grocery items in the order.

Raley’s operates 95 namesake stores, as well as Bel Air Market and Nob Hill Foods banners which offer curbside pickup. The retailer now provides same-day delivery for a growing list of zip codes, offering first-time customers free delivery on their first order.