Raley's Expands eCart Program

By Craig Levitt

Raley’s, parent company to Nob Hills Foods, has expanded its eCart program to many of its Bay Area stores. The enhanced system improves upon the current online order and curbside pickup solutions across all existing eCommerce-enabled locations.

The platform is part of Raley’s commitment to making customers’ lives easier by delivering a personalized, time-saving shopping experience. eCart allows shoppers in 95 stores to order groceries online and pick up curbside at a local Raley’s, Bel Air Market or Nob Hill Foods.

Last year, in partnership with Unata, Raley’s re-launched both a new eCommerce website and an improved mobile application. The program features an enhanced user interface that allows customers to move seamlessly between a mobile device and a desktop computer.

“The way Raley’s delivers groceries is evolving and expanding. Our new eCart locations will better serve our Bay Area customers by providing a personalized online shopping experience,” said Keith Knopf, Raley’s President & Chief Operating Officer. “Our system distinguishes us from the competition because it provides the same level of value and quality products our customers have come to expect, but in an online experience.”

eCart is a natural extension of Raley’s commitment to world class customer service: shoppers have the ability to specify produce preferences which are hand selected by a Raley’s ecommerce personal shopper. They also can save: the first three orders for all customers are free and the shopper fee is waived for any orders of $150 or more. Payment is conveniently accepted at a customer’s car or online.

Bay Area stores with improved E-Cart services include:

Raley’s in Fremont, Pleasanton, Santa Rosa, Napa, San Pablo, Ukiah, Petaluma, Fairfield, Antioch, Brentwood, Rohnert Park, and Benicia.

Nob Hill Foods in Gilroy, Morgan Hill, Hollister, Salinas, Campbell, Watsonville, Scotts Valley, Redwood City, San Ramon, Alameda, Mountain View, San Jose, Martinez, and Napa.