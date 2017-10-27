Raley’s Introduces New Non-GMO Pork Program

By GHQ staff

Raley’s has teamed up with American Homestead Pork for its new pork program, featuring several fresh, non-GMO and antibiotic-free varieties, available across all stores. The partnership marks another step forward in the retailer’s commitment to transparency and education in the food system.

American Homestead is a group of 35 family farms located in Iowa, offering high-quality, affordable meat products. Their animals are raised cage-free in open spaces, and are never given antibiotics or growth promotants. They feed on non-GMO vegetables and grains that are grown by neighboring families in nearby farms.

“We take our customers’ needs seriously, and what they’ve shared with us is the importance in having full transparency in where their food comes from and how it’s produced,” says Keith Knopf, president and COO at West Sacramento, Calif.-based Raley’s. “That’s why we dug deep to find the right partner that will offer our customers natural pork alternatives.”

As a local, family-owned company, Raley’s strives to support and partner with like-minded family businesses, say company officials. With the addition of American Homestead Pork, the retailer now offers more than 15,000 natural and organic foods.

“We are excited to partner with American Homestead Pork, whose strong quality standards mirror our own,” adds Knopf. “Our customers can trust that they’ll have quality pork options at a value, raised on sustainable and humane practices.”

Founded in 1935, Raley’s operates 122 stores in Northern California and Nevada under four banners: Raley’s, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods and Food Source. For full program details, click here.