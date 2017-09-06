Raley’s Launches Shelf Guide for Product Transparency

By Natalie Taylor

Raley’s has launched a new shelf tag program designed to bring product transparency to its customers. Raley’s Shelf Guide looks at packaged ingredients, food processing and nutrition, and uses simple, colorful icons to help shoppers determine whether a product meets their needs, without having to analyze multiple labels.

According to Nielsen data, 50 percent of grocery shoppers experience difficulty in understanding nutrition facts on product packaging. Raley’s Shelf Guide combines food trends and leading research to set strict standards for packaged food claims and to provide label transparency. The grocer has created two of their own shelf tag descriptions to make it even easier for customers to find food that is minimally-processed and nutrient-dense.

“We knew that Raley’s could develop a program that truly addresses the needs of our customers and serve as a trusted advisor,” says Michael Teel, owner and CEO at West Sacramento, Calif.-based Raley’s. “Only foods that meet the strict standards of Raley’s will qualify for the Shelf Guide tags. I challenge food manufacturers to aspire to meet our Shelf Guide standards for their products at Raley’s.”

Raley’s has placed its Shelf Guide icons directly on product price tags, with the top two icons displayed on tags in-store. As a part of Raley’s click-and-collect service, eCart, online shoppers can search for products using the Shelf Guide icons to quickly find products that meet their health and wellness needs. More than 13,000 items in center store have at least one icon.

Raley’s Shelf Guide descriptions include:

Minimally Processed: Simply prepared with only clean ingredients, and limits on added sugar and sodium.

Nutrient Dense: Contains vitamins, minerals, dietary fiber and other beneficial substances that may have positive health effects.

No Added Sugar: No added sugar or artificial sweeteners.

Raley’s Shelf Guide was independently developed by Raley’s in partnership with Label Insight, and is not driven by any brands or products, according to company officials. Label Insight uses data science to provide access to complete and accurate product information for more than 400,000 products.