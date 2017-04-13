Raley’s Opens New Store in Prominent Sacramento Neighborhood

By Natalie Taylor

Raley’s has opened a new state-of-the-art store at Fair Oaks Boulevard and Howe Avenue in Sacramento, Calif. Located in the established Campus Commons/Arden neighborhood, the 35,000-square-foot store will offer customers an extensive assortment of fresh, high-quality food in a unique shopping experience.

“This new store has an even greater focus on health and wellness, with a larger assortment of natural and organic offerings,” says Michael Teel, CEO and chairman of the board, Raley’s. “The amenities and product mix reflect the direction I envision for all of our stores and will serve this neighborhood well. We are excited to expand our vision to a new market area in Sacramento.”

The store features specialized culinary offerings, including an enhanced food service counter with a Kombucha bar, sushi, a meat carving station, a salad/hot food case and more. Additionally, the store offers a boutique-like bulk food section featuring spices, herbs and grains, as well as an expanded vitamins and supplements department. To enhance the personalized shopping experience, Raley’s will have two nutritionists and a wine steward on staff to offer guidance in their respective fields to customers.

“As consumer habits have changed so significantly in the last few years, it is very exciting to be a part of this new, more efficient approach to grocery shopping," says Mark Marvelli, director of commercial/retail studio, Stafford King Wiese Architects.

Raley’s strives to contribute to a cleaner community. Environmentally-friendly features were a primary consideration in the new store’s development. The store is equipped with solar panels that can generate two megawatts of power. The system successfully generates much of the energy that is needed onsite, relieving pressure on the grid during peak hours. In addition, the store includes many energy efficient features, including refrigeration, lighting and more. In partnership with EVgo, the store has two fast-charging stations, which can provide up to 80 miles of electric range in 25-30 minutes.

“Sustainability is, and will be, part of infusing life with health and happiness for many years to come, as we pave the way to healthier communities,” says Keith Knopf, Raley’s president and COO. “We designed this store with this neighborhood in mind—offering specialized design features, fresh food offerings and personalized customer service.”

This store is the first of five new stores opening in the next 18 months, according to Knopf.