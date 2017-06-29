Raley’s Opens New Store in Rancho Cordova

By Natalie Taylor

Raley’s has opened a new location at the corner of Sunrise Boulevard and Douglas Road in Rancho Cordova, Calif. The 40,000-square-foot store offers fresh, high quality and healthy products in a format tailored to complement the local community. It marks the second new store Raley’s has opened in 2017 and provides residents with a much-needed full-service grocery store in a previously underserved area.

The Rancho Cordova store will offer fresh grocery items, an extensive selection of grab-and-go prepared foods and a full-service deli, sushi and bakery department. This new store extends Raley’s vision to infuse life with health and happiness, say company officials, and offers an extensive variety of natural and organic products, including an expanded probiotics section and more than 200 organic product items.

“We developed this store for customers who seek healthy food at affordable prices and an easy shopping experience,” says Keith Knopf, president and chief operating officer at Raley’s. “From freshly prepared food to the inviting seating area, we hope this new modern store is a destination for the Rancho Cordova Community.”

Raley’s eCart service will be available at the new location, allowing customers to shop online and pick-up in-store. As an extension of Raley's commitment to world class customer service, eCart customers can specify their produce and shopping preferences, which are hand-selected by a Raley's e-commerce personal shopper.

Raley’s has been investing in sustainable elements for new locations. The new store generates 240 KW of solar energy, reducing the impact on the grid. In addition, there are energy efficient refrigerated cases with doors to conserve energy and rooftop adiabatic condensers water/air cooled system that saves more than two million gallons of water per year.

Raley’s has hired 115 new team members to serve the community, with more than 50 percent of them living in the Rancho Cordova community. The grand opening celebration was held today in partnership with the City of Rancho Cordova, Donahue Schriber, Moorfield Construction and Stafford King Wiese Architects.

“When Donahue Schriber began development on Sunridge Plaza, we were overwhelmed by the amount of support received from the City of Rancho Cordova and the community as a whole,” says Heather Beal, senior vice president of leasing. “Our company remains committed to delivering the best grocery-anchored shopping center experience for our customers. We are consistently impressed with the quality and value that Raley’s and its family of stores has become known for and are excited to be celebrating its grand opening.”

The three-day weekend grand opening celebration will be held July 7-9. The free event will feature giveaways, food tastings, a shopping spree for three lucky winners.