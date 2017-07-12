Raley’s Provides Sustainable Seafood Chain-wide

By Natalie Taylor

Raley’s has completed the transition of its fresh seafood offerings to sustainable seafood companywide. The retailer’s goal was accomplished six months ahead of schedule, offering its customers fresh environmentally sound products.

“When humans consume seafood, we leave a permanent mark on the ecosystem,” says Keith Knopf, president and chief operating officer, Raley’s. “Sustainable seafood represents a healthy relationship with our planet that can endure forever. It is a way to replenish our oceans and manage their resources into the future. Informed consumers can make all the difference by finding out where their fish comes from and by making responsible choices.”

Sustainable seafood is either caught wild or farmed in ways that consider the long-term vitality of harvested species and the well-being of the oceans without harming affected ecosystems. Providing sustainable seafood means working with trusted fisheries and fishermen to ensure seafood is sourced responsibly and ethically.

Certified fisheries and farms must go through a rigorous process to validate that the practices used comply with requirements established by international experts. Raley’s only sources its fresh seafood from fisheries or farms with certifications recognized internationally as credible by scientific, industry and non-governmental organizations.

In addition, Raley’s vendors must provide documented evidence that products do not come from sources that utilize any illegal methods. Raley’s requires full seafood traceability, including audits and substantial documentation.

Raley’s seafood program, fishery certification and ongoing seafood audits are in partnership with Resiliensea Group. In addition, Raley’s seafood staff has undergone extensive training to answer customer questions about sustainability.