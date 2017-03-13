Ralphs/Food 4 Less Supports Olive Crest With $25,000 Donation

By Natalie Taylor

Ralphs/Food 4 Less has made a $25,000 donation to support Olive Crest’s program to end the destructive cycle of child abuse and make it easier for at-risk youth and families to grow into healthy productive citizens.

Many families living below the poverty line face impossible decisions every day, such as whether to buy food or pay rent, leave an abusive spouse and starve, or stay in an abusive relationship to keep the children fed. These dilemmas put children in precarious predicaments that result in child abuse.

Olive Crest treats the entire family. Its goal is to end situations that produce abuse and neglect. The Stop Hunger, Stop Child Abuse campaign benefits from donations like that from Ralphs/Food 4 Less. It is crucial to provide nutritious food to the more than three-thousand children and families the organization serves each day.

"Olive Crest appreciates the support of Ralphs and Food 4 Less," says Rhonda Tagge, national development director for Olive Crest. "Their significant support means Olive Crest can place children without options into safe situations. We greatly appreciate the remarkable kindness demonstrated by their steadfast dedication to our work."

Olive Crest's Tools for Success includes counseling, education and the development of life skills. The donation will contribute to college and vocational scholarships and nurturing every aspect of healthy children. Ralphs/Food 4 Less' involvement offers crucial support to Olive Crest. It will help Olive Crest construct the building blocks of accomplishment for marginalized children and young adults. Olive Crest offers a specialized school designed for at-risk youth, housing, tutoring, job readiness, computer training, school supplies and backpacks.

"Ralphs and Food 4 Less are honored to support the incredible work and mission of Olive Crest," says Kendra Doyel, VP public relations and government affairs for Ralphs and Food 4 Less. "Our long standing partnership is making a difference for children and families, and we look forward to continuing our shared vision for strong communities."

The Ralphs/Food 4 Less Foundation donates millions of dollars to Southern California nonprofits. The foundation focuses on five core areas of giving: hunger relief, women's health, K-12 education and children's services, the environment and multiculturalism.