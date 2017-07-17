Ralphs Grocery Company Launches Charitable Campaign to Benefit After-School Programs

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Ralphs Grocery Company is raising funds to support after-school education programs in Southern California.

Ralphs customers and associates can support after-school programs through the supermarket chain's nonprofit arm, The Ralphs Fund, by donating their spare change in collection canisters located at the checkstands in their neighborhood Ralphs supermarket. The After-School Education Program fundraising campaign will run through November 7, 2017.

"Ralphs' commitment to education goes back to the very beginning of our company," said Valerie Jabbar, president of Ralphs Supermarkets. "We are continuing that commitment today. Our checkstand canister fundraising program and the generosity of our customers and associates allow us to provide support to numerous youth development organizations as well as a broad range of after-school and physical education programs."

Together with its customers and associates, Ralphs contributed more than $160,000 in 2016 to programs focused on educating our youth, including after-school enrichment programs, in Southern California communities served by Ralphs stores.