Ralphs Introduces Fuel Rewards Program

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Ralphs Grocery Company is working to help Southern Californians save at the pump with its Ralphs Rewards Card fuel rewards program.

Through Feb. 28, Ralphs' customers will have the opportunity to save up to $1 off per gallon of fuel through at Ralphs fuel centers and participating Shell locations in Southern California.

"Ralphs listens to our shoppers and we understand the importance of stretching their grocery dollars and saving at the pump," Valerie Jabbar, president of Ralphs, said in a statement. "With gas prices rising, we're excited to thank our customers by offering them the opportunity to save $1 per gallon of fuel."

Through the new program, Ralphs' customers can redeem 1,000 fuel points on their Ralphs Rewards Card to earn $1 off a gallon of fuel. Fuel savings are limited to a single purchase of 35 gallons of fuel.

In addition to being able to redeem 1,000 fuel points to get $1 off per gallon of fuel, Ralphs customers will continue to be able to redeem 100 points for 10 cents off per gallon, 200 points for 20 cents off per gallon and 400 points for 40 cents off per gallon of gasoline at all Ralphs fuel centers and participating Shell locations.

Ralphs Rewards fuel points can be earned by shopping at Ralphs supermarkets in the following ways: