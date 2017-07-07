Red Sun Farms Announces West Coast Distribution Center

By Natalie Taylor

Red Sun Farms has expanded into Vancouver British Columbia with a new distribution center. The distribution center will be a key hub for North America’s west coast, say company officials. In addition, it will allow national retailers the ability to provide Red Sun Farms’ produce to their consumers in the west.

“This expansion was a strategic decision to meet our growing customer needs,” says Carlos Visconti, COO at Red Sun Farms. “Our retail partners realize that, through our truly vertical integrated business model, they can be confident in the quality, freshness, taste and customer service, whether the produce originates from Mexico, United States or Canada.”

To assist in leading the new west coast operation, Red Sun Farms has added Rob Jackson to its team. With 30 years of experience, Jackson has been a key figure in the west coast produce market, say company officials, since he began with BC Hot House in the late 1980s.

“When the ownership group made the decision to enter the west coast market, Rob was immediately identified as the ideal candidate to spearhead Red Sun’s geographic expansion,” says Harold Paivarinta, senior director of sales and business development. “His intimate knowledge of the region’s retail landscape and close ties to the grower community will ensure our success as we extend our reach from coast to coast.”

Over the years, Jackson has been presented with various awards within the industry including Thrifty Foods Produce Vendor of the Year, Fred Meyer Produce Vendor of the year, and in 2012 he was awarded the Western Recipient of the Loblaw Produce Vendor of the Year.

“I’m truly excited to share my knowledge and experience with this great organization and team at Red Sun Farms,” says Jackson.