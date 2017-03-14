Report Shows Over 180,000 Consumer Goods Products Reformulated

By Craig Levitt

The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) shows more than 180,000 consumer goods products have been reformulated in 2016, while over 30,000 communities worldwide have been involved in industry-led programs that promote healthier diets and lifestyles. The data is part of the latest CGF Health & Wellness Progress Report, developed in conjunction with Deloitte, which details how its members are working together to empower consumers and employees around the world to live healthier lives.

Results from the survey - now in its fourth year and the only such global survey covering both retailers and consumer goods manufacturers - show that:

Over 180,000 products have been reformulated, with 75% of responding members confirming they have reformulated products. For food and beverage companies, sodium and sugar were most often targeted for removal in reformulation and whole grains and vitamins were the most common nutrients to be added. For personal care and hygiene companies, the removal of parabens was the number one target in reformulation.

More than 30,000 communities were reached through industry-led health and wellness programs, with 72% of responding members having partnered with community stakeholders.

Over 386,000 schools were involved in education programs on health and wellness.

93% of respondents said a "strong majority" of employees are eligible for employee health and wellness programs.

44% confirmed they were consulted by national and/or regional governments on the issue of improving health and wellness.

Inspired by CGF members' commitment to being part of the solution to today's biggest health and lifestyle challenges, this member-driven initiative was led by Nestlé and Ahold Delhaize and supported by some of the largest consumer product brands and retailers in the world.

More Companies Than Ever Reporting

The number of companies reporting in 2016 increased over 30% compared to 2015. With over 100 member companies now reporting on how they are implementing the CGF's Health & Wellness Resolutions and Commitments, it is clear positive actions are being taken by the industry to help address the growing obesity epidemic and increase in non-communicable diseases. However, the report also notes that there is still much more to be done in embracing a holistic, industry-wide approach to health and wellness - including food, beverage, personal care and hygiene companies - and in contributing to a culture of prevention.

Paul Bulcke, Member of the Board and Chairman Designate, Nestlé S.A., and Dick Boer, Ahold Delhaize President and CEO, and Board Co-Sponsors for the CGF's Health & Wellness Pillar, said, "We recognise that CGF members are making visible efforts to improve the health and wellness of people around the world. That said, this is an ongoing journey and we strongly encourage all companies to join the collective effort. The CGF Board of Directors has long recognised how critical health and wellness are to the stability and prosperity of nations. We have made it one of our priorities so that we can lead positive action for the benefit of those we serve every day, everywhere."

Implementation Challenges a Step in the Right Direction

The Resolutions and Commitments, approved by the CGF's Board of Directors in 2011 and 2014, respectively, look at specific areas where retailers and manufacturers can work together to drive positive change and help empower people to make informed choices for healthy diets and lifestyles. While results overall show positive progress, the speed of implementation of these specific targets has proven a challenge.

79 companies (77%) reported that they had established policies and implemented programs towards at least one of the Resolutions while 55 companies (54%) reported they had established policies and implemented programs towards all three Resolutions.

With a 30% increase in the number of respondents over last year, the addition of these newly engaged members is a positive, and the CGF's Health & Wellness team expect even more respondents in the next edition. A broader engagement of the industry in this collective effort is an encouraging result that the CGF acknowledges and will continue to work on increasing to reach the critical mass needed for an impactful, positive outcome.

Sharon Bligh, Director of Health & Wellness at The Consumer Goods Forum, said, "There is a lot to be proud of with regards to the achievements of our members and their commitment to collaboration for healthier lives. It's clear that larger companies are demonstrating excellent global leadership, but many other companies have only just joined us on our collective journey. The CGF must continue to be the global platform that inspires members to drive positive change and provide necessary support through things like toolkits, case studies and workshops. We are hopeful that the progress being seen now will inspire the entire membership and more and more members will then contribute to ongoing efforts to share knowledge and best practices, making it even easier for others to follow suit."