Retailers Step Up for ‘Making Change’ Summer Fundraiser

Several grocery companies from around the country are backing making change’s 2017 summer point-of-purchase fundraiser, Hunger Knows No Season.

Participants of the ongoing fundraiser include: nine Mollie Stone’s Markets which is headquartered in Mill Valley, Calif.; 13 Adams Hometown Markets, which is headquartered in Cheshire, Conn.; three Dorothy Lane Markets, headquartered in Dayton, Ohio; and four Draeger’s Markets, headquartered in San Francisco.

The campaign – which runs until Sept. 30 – supports Hunger Action Month in September.

With a total of 28 stores participating in the fundraiser, each store will feature bright, summer themed boards with $1, $3, and $5 donation coupons at registers. The majority of the retailers will feature Hunger is No Picnic themed boards with proceeds supporting community charities selected by the specific retailer.

Mollie Stone’s Markets will feature the Hunger Knows No Season themed boards with proceeds supporting the SF Marin Food Bank.

“We are excited to launch our wide-ranging summer fundraiser in nearly 30 stores that will positively impact communities across the country,” said Dave McConnell, president and CEO of making change, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization based in Colorado Springs, Colo. “This vital program is taking a huge bite out of hunger by providing nutritious food to those who need it most, our underprivileged.”

For more information, visit www.makingchange.org.