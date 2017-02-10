Retale Acquires Shopping List App, Out of Milk

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Retale, a technology company that develops mobile-first shopping experiences, announced the acquisition of Out of Milk, a shopping list app on Android in North America, with close to ten million downloads. Out of Milk delivers on Retale’s core mission – to provide mobile products and services that meet shoppers’ needs at every stage of the customer journey, company officials say.

Available on Android and iOS, Out of Milk simplifies the shopping experience, conveniently letting users create, manage and share shopping lists. With the Out of Milk mobile app, users can quickly build detailed shopping lists, then manage them effortlessly – adding or deleting items while keeping track of price, quantity, coupons, and more. Products can be added by typing, scanning barcodes, or voice recognition. Out of Milk also makes it easy to share lists with family and friends on mobile, desktop and email; shopping lists are instantly synced as changes are made across devices and platforms, eliminating any confusion from store visits.

“Out of Milk is the top-ranked shopping list app on Android in the US and Canada,” says Christian Gaiser, CEO and founder of Retale. “It has tremendous scale in mobile shopping and addresses a key piece of the in-store customer journey as we, at Retale, strive to be the ultimate mobile shopping companion. By adding it to our business, we are able to meet the needs of shoppers at a different stage of the purchase funnel and nearly double our user base in the US.”

In addition to its size, Out of Milk’s user base consists of highly engaged in-market shoppers. To date, they have built more than 25 million shopping lists since the service launched in 2011. The app’s usability – driven by its simple, intuitive interface and easy list-sharing capabilities – has driven its success among shoppers. Today, Out of Milk has a 4.6 overall rating in the Google Play Store across 200,000 reviews.

“To deliver value to our users, as well as retail, agency and brand partners, it is critical to target every stage of the customer journey – from product and deal discovery at the top of the funnel to further down, when creating shopping lists in advance of a store visit,” adds Gaiser. “Out of Milk reinforces that focus and broadens the mobile capabilities we bring to market. We are committed to expanding our portfolio to continue to meet the needs of shoppers, either organically or with strategic acquisitions.”