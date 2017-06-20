Rick Anicetti Out as Fresh Market CEO

After 21 months, Rick Anicetti is out as CEO of The Fresh Market. Chief financial officer Brian Nicholson has been appointed interim CEO, effective immediately, and will assume this position in addition to his current role, while a search is under way for a successor.

While no reason was given for Anicetti’s resignation, the timing of his departure follows a series of streamlining and repositioning turnaround efforts to reposition as a more mainstream grocer and enable the Greensboro, N.C.-chain to better compete in the intensely competitive retail food world. As it struggles to regain footing and relevancy, the company earlier this month was ranked the No. 4 worst place to work in the country by business website 24/7 Wall St. In response, The Fresh Market said, “We believe that every day at work should be a great day at work, but this survey confirms that we have work to do to achieve that belief.”

The ranking came on the heels of five store closures announced in April in Livingston, N.J.; Woodbury, N.Y.; Ashburn, Va.; Altamonte Springs, Fla.; and Kildeer, Ill. The company said the closures would help it “focus on the success, service and growth of its existing portfolio of stores.”

Along with Nicholson, The Fresh Market’s current senior leadership team will continue to execute the company’s strategic plan and adapt as needed to the evolving marketplace, according to the company.

It’s Nicholson’s second leadership at The Fresh Market, where he had served as SVP and CFO since returning to The Fresh Market in September 2016. From 2004 to 2012, he held a variety of positions at the company, including VP of business strategy, financial planning and analysis functions from 2005 to 2012. The Fresh Market’s board said it has “great confidence in Nicholson as the right person to guide the company in this interim period as it continues to focus on delivering excellent service and fresh food.”

Anicetti joined The Fresh Market on Sep 1, 2015, after serving in various key retail functions at Hannaford Brothers and Food Lion. He served for eight years as president/CEO of Food Lion, as well as serving as a member of the board of directors at Number Holdings, the parent company of 99 Cents Only Stores, where he also served as interim CEO. He also previously served on the board of Smart & Final Stores.

The Fresh Market was acquired last year by private investment firm Apollo Global Management for about $1.36 billion.