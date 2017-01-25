Robert Irvine Will Host Saint Joseph’s University’s Food Marketing Educational Foundation Fundraiser

By Lindsey Wojcik

Robert Irvine, star of The Food Network’s Restaurant: Impossible and Dinner: Impossible, will host the 2017 Fundraiser for Saint Joseph’s University’s Academy of Food Marketing Educational Foundation. The event will be held Feb. 28 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Fretz Kitchen Showroom on the Philadelphia Navy Yard. Tickets are $149 per guest.

Attendees will spend the evening learning, cooking, eating and making connections with food industry partners. Chef Irvine will judge a friendly retail cooking competition as well as give out samples from his new Signature Sidekicks line and take photos with guests. Donors can also view cooking demonstrations, participate in wine and beer pairings, and meet plenty of other food lovers.

This is the second time Irvine has partnered with Saint Joseph’s to host a fundraiser for the Food Marketing Educational Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports student scholarships. In 2015, over 200 guests joined Irvine for an event at the Fretz Kitchen Showroom, raising over $10,000.

“We hope to raise funds for scholarships for food marketing students along with an awareness of our excellent and unique food marketing program,” says Eileen P. Acello, director of development and recruitment for the Academy of Food Marketing. “We want more of the food industry to seek out our students for internships, co-ops and full time positions.”

This year’s fundraiser is expected to draw over 200 guests, with retailers, consumer packaged goods companies, wholesalers, food brokers, foodies, and of course, fans of Chef Irvine in attendance.

To register for this event, visit Saint Joseph's website.