SUPERVALU Announces Master Marketer Award Winners

By Natalie Taylor

During its fourth annual National Expo, SUPERVALU INC. announced the 33 category winners of its annual Master Marketer competition, which recognizes best-in-class marketing efforts by independent grocery retailers served by the company’s wholesale distribution business.

In addition to the category winners, Dorothy Lane Market, a family owned and operated grocer with three stores around Dayton, Ohio, was named the 2017 Grand Master Marketer for overall consistent performance over the years. In recognition, SUPERVALU presented Dorothy Lane Market with a $25,000 grant, payable to its charity of choice, from the SUPERVALU Foundation.

“As has been the case each year, this year’s group of Master Marketer winners has raised the bar in terms of the quality, creativity and success of their campaigns,” said Mike Stigers, SUPERVALU EVP, Wholesale. “We received a record number of entries, each demonstrating the unique capabilities of our wholesale customers as they continuously find new and exciting ways to engage their customers in a very competitive marketplace. Congratulations to all of the winners.”

More than 500 marketing programs were submitted for the 2017 Master Marketer awards, given annually to independent retailers served by SUPERVALU’s wholesale distribution business. Judging is based on the creativity, clarity and effectiveness of the stores’ marketing efforts.

Using a mobile app developed specifically for the Expo, attendees were able to participate in a live poll for the Master Marketer People’s Choice Award. In this category, 12 nominees in the TV commercial category were given another chance at being recognized for their TV spots. With 32 percent of the vote, Foster’s Food Fair of Grand Cayman was presented with the People’s Choice Award.

The full list of store winners by category is as follows:

Stores 30,000 square feet and smaller

Center StoreDepartment – Dorothy Lane Market, Dayton, Ohio

Extra Effort Advertising – Hall’s Great Valu, Colonial Beach, Va.

Fresh Department – Baesler’s Market, Linton, Ind.

Grand Opening/Anniversary – Jerry's Foods, Sanibel, Fla.

Industry Promotion – Centre Avenue Shop ‘n Save, Pittsburgh

Private Brands – Gary & Leo’s Fresh Foods IGA, Florence, Mont.

Public Service/Community – Murphy’s Fresh Market, Medford, N.J.

Radio Spots – Island Foods Great Valu, Chincoteague Island, Va.

TV Commercials – Everyday IGA #2, Great Falls, Mont.

Website/Social Media – Dick’s Fresh Market, River Falls, Wis.

Master Marketer – Baesler’s Market, Linton, Ind.

Stores larger than 30,000 square feet

Center Store Department – Jerry’s Foods, Woodbury, Minn.

Extra Effort Advertising – Green Valley Marketplace, Arnold, Md.

Fresh Department – Dorothy Lane Market, Dayton, Ohio

Grand Opening/Anniversary – Palubicki’s Family Market and Spirits, Fosston, Minn.

Industry Promotion – Western Market, Mountain Brook, Ala.

Private Brands – Western Beef Supermarket, Boca Raton, Fla.

Public Service/Community – Trig’s, Rhinelander, Wis.

Radio Spots – Dissmore’s IGA, Pullman, Wash.

TV Commercials – Elmer’s County Market, Escanaba, Mich.

Website/Social Media – Mihelic’s Shop ’n Save, Glenshaw, Pa.

Master Marketer – Green Valley Marketplace, Arnold, Md.

Store groups with five or more locations