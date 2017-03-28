SUPERVALU Launches Diabetes Awareness Program

By Craig Levitt

SUPERVALU is launching its 10th annual My Diabetes Coach campaign to raise awareness of the risks of diabetes and help those who have it better manage the disease.

Now through June 17, shoppers are encouraged to visit their local CUB, Farm Fresh, SHOPPERS or Shop ‘n Save Pharmacy for a diabetes risk assessment performed by a pharmacist, followed by a free glucose screening for those determined to be at risk for the disease. Appointments are not necessary, and walk-ups are encouraged.

According to the American Diabetes Association, it is estimated that 86 million Americans age 20 and older have prediabetes, and 1.4 million new cases of diabetes are diagnosed each year.

“Diabetes is a serious condition that can significantly impact quality of life, which is why early detection and proper care are so important,” said Steve McCann, vice president of pharmacy at SUPERVALU. “Through the My Diabetes Coach program, our goal is to help people learn to prevent or live well with the disease.”

How the risk assessment works

The diabetes risk assessment consists of seven general health questions. Based on an individual’s answers, the pharmacist may recommend and administer a free blood glucose test. A simple finger-stick provides immediate results and categorizes blood glucose within a range of normal to high limits. Those whose level is considered high are urged to consult with their physicians for further testing.

Learning to live and eat well with diabetes

Beginning in March, customers may register for a free, 90-minute grocery store tour with a specially trained pharmacist and a registered dietitian. The tour’s main focus is to teach customers how to read food labels and make nutritious choices when grocery shopping.

Participants will receive a reusable shopping bag and a coupon for $5 off any Wild Harvest food item. All Wild Harvest products are free from more than 100 undesirable ingredients, including artificial and synthetic ingredients, and more than 60 percent of its products are certified organic by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

While registration is open to anyone, SUPERVALU encourages those recently or previously diagnosed with diabetes to participate, along with friends and family who provide support to that individual.

In addition to the screening event and grocery store tours, pharmacists will conduct educational classes for patients with diabetes, including four one-on-one sessions. Free A1c tests, cholesterol tests and BMI assessments are offered during these individual sessions to help individuals manage their diabetes.