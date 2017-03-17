Salad Dressings Show Potential to Boost Category Volume
By Rebekah Marcarelli
Published:
Avocado, jalapeno, acai, ginger and miso are some of the standout dressing flavors operators are purchasing to spotlight on restaurant menus. According to data from Technomic's latest Volumix Salad Dressings Report, total volume of this category had a modest increase in 2016 from the previous year. Liquid salad dressings had stronger volume growth over dry dressings.
This information, as well as the wealth of other data points featured in the Volumix Salad Dressings Report, can give suppliers visibility into what brands and products operators are purchasing and for what price, also showcasing new product entrants giving perspective on trends evolving in the category.
Other notable takeaways from the Volumix Salad Dressings Report include:
- Total sales of portion-control liquid salad dressings are up 2.7 percent year over year
- The average case price of dry mix salad dressings increased by 2.5 percent over the prior year
- Ken's Foods, Ventura Foods and Kraft Heinz are the top three manufacturers by volume in this category
- Volumix generates SKU-level data from over 28,000 independents and small chain operators, serving as an effective tool for suppliers to better understand the competitive environment.