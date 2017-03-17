Salad Dressings Show Potential to Boost Category Volume

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Avocado, jalapeno, acai, ginger and miso are some of the standout dressing flavors operators are purchasing to spotlight on restaurant menus. According to data from Technomic's latest Volumix Salad Dressings Report, total volume of this category had a modest increase in 2016 from the previous year. Liquid salad dressings had stronger volume growth over dry dressings.

This information, as well as the wealth of other data points featured in the Volumix Salad Dressings Report, can give suppliers visibility into what brands and products operators are purchasing and for what price, also showcasing new product entrants giving perspective on trends evolving in the category.

Other notable takeaways from the Volumix Salad Dressings Report include: