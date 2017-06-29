Schnucks And Instacart Team Up To Offer Same-Day Grocery Delivery Across Midwest

By Natalie Taylor

Schnucks, a family-owned grocery/pharmacy retailer, and Instacart, the nationwide on-demand grocery delivery service, have expanded their partnership to bring same-day grocery delivery from the majority of Schnucks stores throughout the Midwest.

On July 13, Schnucks customers in Missouri (Cape Girardeau, Columbia and Jefferson City) and Illinois (Carbondale, Champaign, Bloomington, Normal, Pekin, Peoria, Savoy, Springfield, Urbana) can visit schnucksdelivers.com to fill their virtual carts with items ranging from produce and meat to everyday essentials and have them delivered straight to their doorstep by Instacart in as little as an hour.

"Schnucks is committed to giving our customers premier products and the best shopping experience," says Andrew Nadin, chief marketing officer, Schnuck Markets. "Partnering with Instacart to offer Schnucks Delivers online grocery shopping and same-day delivery will allow us to further nourish our communities and provide shoppers the kind of options they expect in order to manage their busy lifestyles."

To celebrate the partnership expansion, Instacart is offering Schnucks customers a free one-year subscription to Instacart Express, which enables unlimited free grocery delivery on orders totaling more than $35.

Schnucks and Instacart first joined forces to bring same-day grocery delivery to customers in February 2017 with the launch of Schnucks Delivers Powered by Instacart in St. Louis, Mo., Rockford, Ill., and Evansville, Ind.

"Instacart's expansion across the Heartland of America, to meet the goal of serving 80 percent of American households by 2018, is driven by partnerships with the nation's best retailers like Schnucks," says Nilam Ganenthiran, chief business officer, Instacart. "We are thrilled to bring same-day delivery to more Schnucks customers across the Midwest."