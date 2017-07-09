Schuman Cheese CEO Earns Family Business Leadership Award

By Natalie Taylor

Neal Schuman, CEO of Schuman Cheese, has received the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2017 Award in the Family Business category in New Jersey. The award recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities.

Schuman was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was presented at a recent special gala event hosted by Emmy Award-winning broadcaster, author and syndicated columnist, Steve Adubato, Ph.D.

A fourth-generation family business, Schuman Cheese was founded by Neal’s grandfather, Arthur, in 1945. The business grew from a small importing operation run by Arthur and his two sons into a leader in the nation’s cheese industry with a growing cheese making division and processing capabilities for customers and partners worldwide.

“It has been a privilege to follow in the footsteps of my grandfather, uncle and my father. They created a foundation of excellence, passion for quality and outstanding core values,” Schuman said. “This award is an affirmation of my family’s and past employees’ efforts, as well as the hard work of all of our 1,200 employees who continue to make Schuman Cheese the wonderful company we are today.”

Since 1986, EY has honored entrepreneurs whose ingenuity, spirit of innovation and discipline have driven their companies’ success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Now in its 31st year, the program has honored the inspirational leadership of such entrepreneurs as Howard Schultz of Starbucks Coffee Company, Pierre Omidyar of eBay, Inc., Mindy Grossman of HSN, Robert Unanue of Goya Foods, Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn, Andreas Bechtolsheim and Jayshree Ullal of Arista Networks, Hamdi Ulukaya of Chobani and James Park of Fitbit.

As a New Jersey award winner, Schuman is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2017 national program. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm

Springs, California, on November 18, 2017. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.