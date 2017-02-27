Schuman Cheese Expands Processing Capabilities

By Natalie Taylor

Schuman Cheese has expanded its footprint in dairy country with the addition of a 54,000-square-foot production facility in Fall Creek, Wis. The new facility, to be known as Imperia-Fall Creek, is part of a selective asset purchase agreement with Greenwood Packaging.

The purchase, which closed February 23, positions Schuman Cheese to expand its production and cold storage capabilities for customers, as well as its own growing portfolio of consumer and food service products. Greenwood, previously a co- manufacturing partner for Schuman Cheese, currently operates three production lines. In addition to integrating these lines into its operations, Schuman Cheese will assume responsibility for Greenwood’s current customer roster.

“While working with Greenwood, we have been continually impressed by the facility and the team, both of which reflect our commitment to the highest quality cheese production,” says Neal Schuman, CEO. “Not only does this purchase support strategic growth in the processing segment of our business, but it underscores our commitment to creating ways to better meet and exceed our customers’ expectations.”

The Fall Creek facility joins two additional state-of-the-art processing plants that ensure Schuman Cheese can deliver against its customers’ exact needs, down to packaging, shape, size and form. Schuman plants in New Jersey and Illinois grate, shred, shave, slice and cut a wide variety of cheeses each year, which are then packaged, distributed and delivered via a sophisticated warehouse management system that enables world-class service and logistics.

Schuman Cheese plans to maintain Greenwood Packaging’s current employee levels and additional positions are expected in the future due to increased shifts and expanded production lines.