ShopRite Debuts Free From and Organic Private Label Line

By Lindsey Wojcik

ShopRite has launched Wholesome Pantry, a private label line of free-from and organic products available exclusively at all of its more than 270 stores located in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Maryland, Delaware and Pennsylvania.

The brand, marketed as Wholesome Pantry and Wholesome Pantry Organic, is designed as an accessible alternative for customers seeking cleaner ingredients and simpler labeling, say ShopRite officials. Wholesome Pantry’s free-from line includes products void of 110 ingredients and contains no artificial additives, flavors or preservatives. The organic line is USDA-certified organic and complies with standards set by the USDA National Organic Program.

The Wholesome Pantry lineup includes products found in nearly every aisle, including frozen, produce, dairy and meat, along with more than 35 wholesome snack varieties, such as Almond Energy Mix and Organic Banana Chips. Over 100 Wholesome Pantry items are available on shelves, with that number expected to triple in the coming months. The products are also available to customers who shop online via ShopRite’s popular ShopRite from Home service.

“We know there’s a growing demand for simple foods that are free from artificial ingredients, and we also know that our customers want these foods to be accessible and convenient,” says Chris Lane, executive vice president at Wakefern Food Corp. “With Wholesome Pantry on our shelves, we can offer products that embrace the free-from and organic food trends, and deliver the exceptional quality our customers trust and expect from ShopRite.”

A multi-tiered marketing campaign, in-store signage and shelf-talkers will inform shoppers about the new brand. In addition, the retailer is working with the company’s team of over 130 in-store dietitians to host demonstrations and provide product suggestions and recipes featuring Wholesome Pantry items.

ShopRite first began offering organic items in 1999. Wholesome Pantry is its newest entry into ShopRite’s ever-increasing portfolio of better-for-you products.

“Supporting customers with their individual health and wellness needs is a top priority at ShopRite,” says Natalie Menza-Crowe, MS, RD, director of ShopRite’s Health and Wellness department. “We’re proud to offer Wholesome Pantry as an option that allows our customers to eat well and feel good about the products they are serving their family.”