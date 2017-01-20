ShopRite Debuts Free Wellness Programs and Services for 2017

By Lindsey Wojcik

Free support groups, complementary dietitian services and ongoing cholesterol/glucose health screenings are just a few of the ways that ShopRite has unveiled its plans for health and wellness education and inspiration to its customers in 2017.

“We’re excited to offer these programs to our shoppers, our associates and our local communities,” says Natalie Menza-Crowe, MS, RD, director of ShopRite’s health and wellness department. “We want our customers to know that we’re committed to helping them accomplish their individual health and wellness goals, and we’re going to be with them every step of the way.”

The supermarket’s efforts reflect the increasing amount of Americans who say they are committed to leading a healthier lifestyle. According to a recent survey, the top resolutions made by Americans this year was “getting healthy” and “losing weight.”

While specific program offerings, dates and times vary from store to store, Menza-Crowe suggests that interested participants speak to their store’s dietitian, or go online for more information and updates on upcoming events.

“Our programs are designed to educate, inform and inspire our shoppers to live their best lives,” says Menza-Crowe. “We’ve brought together our team of in-store dietitians, chefs and pharmacists to create a comprehensive assortment of health and wellness services, and we’re proud to offer them to our customers.”

Upcoming events include: