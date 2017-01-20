ShopRite Debuts Free Wellness Programs and Services for 2017
Free support groups, complementary dietitian services and ongoing cholesterol/glucose health screenings are just a few of the ways that ShopRite has unveiled its plans for health and wellness education and inspiration to its customers in 2017.
“We’re excited to offer these programs to our shoppers, our associates and our local communities,” says Natalie Menza-Crowe, MS, RD, director of ShopRite’s health and wellness department. “We want our customers to know that we’re committed to helping them accomplish their individual health and wellness goals, and we’re going to be with them every step of the way.”
The supermarket’s efforts reflect the increasing amount of Americans who say they are committed to leading a healthier lifestyle. According to a recent survey, the top resolutions made by Americans this year was “getting healthy” and “losing weight.”
While specific program offerings, dates and times vary from store to store, Menza-Crowe suggests that interested participants speak to their store’s dietitian, or go online for more information and updates on upcoming events.
“Our programs are designed to educate, inform and inspire our shoppers to live their best lives,” says Menza-Crowe. “We’ve brought together our team of in-store dietitians, chefs and pharmacists to create a comprehensive assortment of health and wellness services, and we’re proud to offer them to our customers.”
Upcoming events include:
- Free Eat Well, Be Happy Weight Management Classes—This six-week class kicks off in 2017 and teaches portion control, label reading, better-for-you cooking techniques and lifestyle maintenance.
- Free Diabetes Classes—Runs throughout the year and features one-hour long sessions focusing on several aspects of diabetes. Held in partnership with ShopRite Pharmacy.
- Free In-Store Dietitian Services—ShopRite offers free one-on-one counseling, store tours and year-round events held by its team of over 130 Registered Dietitians. To see a calendar of events near you, visit Shoprite.com/health-events.
- Free Cholesterol and Diabetes Screenings—ShopRite stores conduct annual free cholesterol and diabetes screenings for customers, the first screening is set to take place in February.
- Culinary Workshop Classes—Select ShopRite stores offer monthly culinary workshops for both kids and adults looking to sample new recipes while having fun and learning new cooking techniques taught by professional chefs.