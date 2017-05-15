ShopRite Dietitians Release 'Top 10 Picks' For Healthy Eating

By Rebekah Marcarelli

As part of ShopRite’s new Well Everyday program, the supermarket retailer has unveiled its in-store dietitians’ “Top 10 Picks” for healthy eating. From chickpeas to flax seed to salmon, these top picks can be used to pack nutrition into easy and delicious recipes that fit a customer’s individual health goals and budget, company officials say.

The “Top 10 Picks” campaign features signage, food demonstrations and other promotions on display until early June. It is the first phase of ShopRite’s newly launched Well Everyday in-store messaging program, which is aimed at highlighting better food choices. Well Everyday debuted in store, online at www.shoprite.com and on social media platforms on April 24.

“As part of the first campaign in the Well Everyday program, we polled our 130 in-store dietitians to share their favorite healthy food picks with our customers,” says Natalie Menza-Crowe, RD, MS, director of health and wellness at ShopRite. “Their number one pick was almonds, which contain essential nutrients like protein, fiber and heart-healthy fats. By identifying these great foods and offering suggested recipes and snack ideas that incorporate them, we show how healthy eating can be easy, accessible and delicious.”

Well Everyday is an extension of ShopRite’s continually evolving array of health and wellness offerings and products. The supermarket also offers free nutritional classes, health screenings, and complementary nutritional counseling via its signature in-store registered dietitian program. Each Well Everyday campaign will feature eye-catching aisle visuals focused on promoting nutritious options. ShopRite plans to refresh the campaign every four to six weeks throughout the store.

“With Well Everyday, we’re meeting customers wherever they are on their health and wellness journey,” says Menza-Crowe. “For us, it’s all about finding ways to make it a snap for our customers to eat well, and the Top 10 list is a great start.”

The ShopRite Dietitians’ “Top 10” list, along with some tips to incorporate these nutritional powerhouses into everyday diets and dishes includes: