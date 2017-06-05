ShopRite Donates Over $1.5 Million to Dozens of Local Charities

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Organizations that help the families of wounded veterans and children battling cancer were among more than 40 non-profit groups accepting grants from ShopRite at the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer in Galloway, N.J.

The ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer showcases some of the best female golfers in the world while also putting the spotlight on community. The tournament generates millions in local spending each year while also raising money for dozens of charities based in the communities where ShopRite stores operate.

On Friday, ShopRite presented grants to more than 40 of those groups, including several healthcare and hunger-fighting organizations, during a special luncheon at the ShopRite LPGA at the Stockton Seaview Hotel & Golf Club.

“The ShopRite LPGA Classic is such a great sporting and family-oriented event, but we also see it as a great opportunity to call out the victories of charitable organizations and the enduring work they do. They are all champions here at the LPGA,” says ShopRite’s community relations manager Christine Magyarits.

Groups accepting donations Friday included the Special Olympics of New Jersey, which hosts its summer games June 9 through June 11 at the College of New Jersey, and the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation, a national leader in the treatment of people with spinal cord and brain injuries and those who have suffered strokes, limb loss, orthopedic trauma, cancer and cardiac conditions. Organizations that support Alzheimer’s patients and their caregivers also received grants from the ShopRite LPGA at Friday’s luncheon.

“ShopRite’s commitment to service is an amazing example of what can be accomplished in our community,” says Tim Erensen, the tournament’s executive director. “We’re extremely proud to be associated with the huge charitable impact that ShopRite has on our region.”

The ShopRite LPGA and its corporate sponsors also support programs at the Atlanticare Regional Medical Center; Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure in North Jersey; diabetes management programs at St. Joseph’s Medical Center; CARES Institute’s Treatment Center for Child Abuse and Neglect; the Pediatric Ophthalmology Section at Yale University; food banks throughout the region; Embrace Kids Foundation, which provides support to the families of pediatric cancer patients, and the Fischer House, a nonprofit providing military families a place to stay at no cost while their loved ones are receiving medical treatment.

This year’s ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer featured back-to-back champion Anna Nordqvist attempting to join Betsy King and Annika Sorenstam as the only three-time winners in tournament history. She was joined in the field by past winners Stacy Lewis, Karrie Webb, Brittany Lincicome, Cristie Kerr, Juli Inkster and Angela Stanford. The field also included fan favorites such as Paula Creamer, Brooke Henderson, Morgan Pressel and Michelle Wie.