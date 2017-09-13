ShopRite Expands Wholesome Pantry Line

Organic salads, maple syrup, eggs and apple cider vinegar are among the items added to growing organic/free-from private label

By Richard Turcsik

Organic salads and greens are among the new items added to ShopRite's growing Wholesome Pantry private label line. Wakefern Food Corp.

ShopRite is expanding its fast-growing Wholesome Pantry private label line with additional organic and better-for-you products at affordable prices.

Wholesome Pantry consists of both USDA-certified organic items, as well as “free-from” products made with simple, clean ingredients without artificial additives, colors or preservatives. New items added to Wholesome Pantry include organic salads and greens, organic baby carrots and organic grape tomatoes in produce; dried fruits, nut & trail mixes and organic popcorn in snacks; organic quinoa, organic apple cider vinegar, organic maple syrup and organic salad dressing in grocery; and organic eggs and organic omega-3 milk with DHA in dairy.

Additional items to be added in the next few months include organic cookies, trail mixes, single-serve snacks, honey, juices and fruit preserves.

ShopRite’s Wholesome Pantry line expansion “demonstrates our unwavering commitment to helping customers find ‘better-for-you’ products that fit their budgets and their lifestyles,” says Natalie Menza-Crowe, RD, MS, director of health and wellness at Wakefern Food Corp., the Keasbey, N.J.-based retailer-owned cooperative that services ShopRite stores. “When it comes to their personal health and wellness goals, we want our shoppers to feel empowered, inspired and excited about the large array of healthy options that are on the shelves and available to them.”

Loren Weinstein, director of private label/branding at ShopRite adds, “With a continued focus on value, convenience and variety, we look forward to providing our customers with even more innovative, high-quality Wholesome Pantry products in the weeks and months ahead.”

Since launching in December, Wakefern has introduced over 210 products under the Wholesome Pantry brand. The company reports that the popular new line has been one of the fastest growing private label lines ever launched in the company’s 70-year history.