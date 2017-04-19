ShopRite Invites Shoppers to Join Earth Day Challenge

By Rebekah Marcarelli

ShopRite is highlighting its commitment to protecting the planet in celebration of Earth Day, and the retailer is encouraging consumers to get involved. ShopRite applies sustainable solutions in an effort to shrink its environmental footprint – a pledge to local communities that has spanned four decades – and ShopRite stores today operate more efficiently, donate more fresh food and compost and recycle more than ever, company officials say.

ShopRite’s Earth Day Challenge

To encourage customers to get involved, ShopRite conducts an “Earth Day Challenge” each April, providing complimentary cleanup kits – including essentials like gloves and garbage bags – to volunteers interested in beautifying their communities. The program makes it easy for participants to clear litter from beaches or spruce up local parks, and helped spark 6,000 volunteers to participate in community clean-ups at 130 locations across five states in 2016. Since the program’s inception, over 40,000 participants have taken part in ShopRite’s “Earth Day Challenge.” Those interested in receiving a kit can call 1-800-ShopRite for more information.

ShopRite’s Sustainability Stats

ShopRite’s environmentally-friendly practices have produced some of the following results:

Over the past 40 years, ShopRite stores have recycled two million tons of material

In 2016, ShopRite stores recycled 143,965 tons of waxed and corrugated cardboard; 3,883 tons of plastics; 983 tons of newspaper; 281 tons of office paper; and 57 tons of metal

ShopRite composted more than 21,000 tons of food waste in 2016

ShopRite’s passion for the environment begins from the ground up, with stores designed to help reduce energy and water consumption through the use of energy-efficient glass doors on its refrigerated and freezer cases, conservation lighting and low-flow faucets.

ShopRite also works hard to eliminate food waste, and its stores use a variety of approaches to make this a focal point. ShopRite implements composting and donates to local food banks as part of its food recovery efforts – fighting hunger in the communities where our stores operate while reducing environmental impacts.

ShopRite’s recycling programs also help limit the amount of trash that ends up in landfills. ShopRite operates its own recycling center in Elizabeth, N.J., and provides plastic bag recycling bins at the front of each store to encourage customers to return bags used during previous shopping trips. This spring ShopRite stores are also carrying reusable bags with a special Earth Day message.

Over 100 in-store “Green Teams” – groups of associates who voluntarily work together to make ShopRite stores more sustainable – also dedicate time to finding the best ways to conserve the environment and cultivate partnerships with environmental organizations to come together to improve the environment.

ShopRite partners with 25 different environmental organizations, and ShopRite supermarkets have been recognized by the Environmental Protection Agency for their sustainability efforts by receiving the EPA’s Food Recovery Challenge awards for reducing food waste and increasing fresh food donations. In addition, more and more ShopRite stores are receiving Grocery Stewardship Certification (GSC), the nation’s first and only grocery sustainability certification program, which increases employee engagement and provides store Green Teams with ideas to become more eco-friendly.