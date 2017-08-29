ShopRite Wholesome Pantry Brand Wins PLMA Salute to Excellence Awards

By Rebekah Marcarelli

ShopRite's newly launched store brand, Wholesome Pantry, was recently awarded two Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA) 2017 “Salute to Excellence Awards.”

Wholesome Pantry Organic Spring Mix Salad and Wholesome Pantry Creamy Almond Butter, were both singled out for the PLMA award in their “Healthy Eating & Natural Foods” and “Spreads” categories.

“We are honored that Wholesome Pantry has been singled out for these prestigious awards by the PLMA,” said Loren Weinstein, director of private label/branding at ShopRite. “With Wholesome Pantry, we are providing our customers with an innovative product line that answers the call for accessible, affordable and delicious organic and free-from options.”

According to information provided by PLMA, more than 560 private label products were evaluated across 52 categories for their Salute to Excellence Awards. The winning Wholesome Pantry products will be displayed on PLMA’s website in late October, and at their Private Label Trade Show held Nov. 12-14, at the Rosemont Convention Center in Chicago.

Launched in December, 2016, Wholesome Pantry is ShopRite’s newest private label line. Designed as an accessible alternative for customers seeking cleaner ingredients and simpler labeling, Wholesome Pantry’s free-from line includes products void of 110 ingredients and contains no artificial additives, flavors or preservatives. The organic line is USDA-certified organic and complies with standards set by the USDA National Organic Program.