ShopRite and P&G Recognize Philadelphia Girl as Role Model

By Rebekah Marcarelli

ShopRite and Procter & Gamble (P&G) recognized a Philadelphia girl as a Strong Girls, Strong Leaders winner as part of a campaign to celebrate young female athletes who are leaders in their communities.

ShopRite and P&G’s #StrongGirlContest, which encouraged Facebook users to nominate girls for consideration, encourages middle-school and high-school girls to keep playing sports as a way to build leadership skills and confidence.

Contest winner Abigail (Abby) Brown, 13, earned a $1,000 gift card to Dick’s Sporting Goods for her school; $1,000 for her favorite charity, and four tickets to the July ESPY sports awards show in Los Angeles.

Abby appeared at the ShopRite of Whitman Plaza in Philadelphia on Tuesday, June 20 to accept her award and present the donations to her school, the Philadelphia Performing Arts Charter School, and local charity, Friends of Beast, which raises money for youth athletics in the area.

The eighth-grade honor student and star softball player also volunteers with a local children’s softball league and works as a counselor for a summer camp in her neighborhood.

An additional ten runners-up received a Fitbit and a new gym bag filled with products from Olay, Pantene, Tide and more.