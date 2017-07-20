ShopRite to Open New Location in Plainview, N.Y.

By Natalie Taylor

ShopRite has announced plans to open its newest full-service supermarket, the ShopRite of Country Pointe in Plainview, N.Y., on Tuesday, July 25. The company will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 27. The 68,000-square-foot supermarket also serves as a retail anchor for Country Pointe at Plainview, a development that will include a mix of housing and retail shops when complete.

Located at 1675 Old Country Road, the state-of-the-art ShopRite store will be operated by the Greenfield family, third- and fourth- generation grocers who own four other ShopRites on Long Island. The family’s newest store will offer a prepared foods department with restaurant-quality meals and a café, along with a large selection of fresh produce, organic, gluten-free, local and Kosher products at ShopRite’s everyday low prices.

“We look forward to opening another ShopRite store on Long Island, this time as the supermarket anchor at the innovative development Country Pointe at Plainview. We are a family business and we are excited to be part of this great new development and the larger family at Country Pointe,” says Seth Greenfield, who often works alongside his father, Jon, in the family’s ShopRite stores.

Visitors to the store will find fresh bake and floral shops; a seafood department stocked with daily deliveries and a meat department staffed with trained butchers. Customers can also take advantage of the full-service pharmacy and an in-store dietitian who will be available to offer free, one-on-one consultations, store tours or meal planning to customers. The new ShopRite will also include a kosher bakery and separate kosher meat, deli and prepared food departments under the supervision of KOF- K Kosher Certification.

“ShopRite has been a pillar of the Plainview community for 45 years. We are delighted a new, state-of-the-art ShopRite will be our supermarket anchor at The Shops at Country Pointe Plainview for years and generations to come,” says Michael Dubb, founder and CEO of The Beechwood Organization, developer of the residential lifestyle community, the largest in Nassau Country.

With an emphasis on reducing its eco-footprint, the new store incorporates energy efficient refrigeration and LED lighting throughout. Customers will also find self-checkout lanes, wider aisles and freshly prepared meals including sushi, salad and olive bars, made-to-order sandwiches, international cheeses and a café with seating and free Wi-Fi access.

The online ShopRite from Home service will also be available to customers, where ShopRite associates personally shop online grocery orders and customers can pick up their groceries at the store.

The new store will replace the current store location at 1054 Old Country Road, and the new store will be open daily from 7 a.m. to midnight.

Those interested in applying for positions at the new store can visit the career opportunities section of shoprite.com or visit the new store location. The store will employ close to 350 full- and part-time workers when it opens July 25.