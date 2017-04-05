Shoprite Expands Free Fruit Program

By Craig Levitt

Thanks to a new program aimed at encouraging youngsters to enjoy healthy snacks, kids have a new reason to be excited about shopping at ShopRite—they’ll receive free fruit when they are at the supermarket.

ShopRite has expanded the “free fruit” program it launched earlier this year in select stores, to now include five additional stores located in Pennsylvania and New Jersey that are owned and operated by ShopRite of Hunterdon County.

Under the program, kids 12 and younger receive a free banana, clementine or other seasonal fruit while shopping with a parent or guardian. The fruits are located in the produce aisle, and the program is overseen by the supermarket’s team of in-store dietitians.

“We are committed to offering parents ways to provide healthier food choices for their children while shopping in our stores,” says Jeannie Colallilo, Director of Community Relations, ShopRite of Hunterdon County. “We believe that teaching children to develop good eating habits at an early age is extremely important. We’re happy to provide our customers with an easy way to demonstrate to their children that fruit is fun and delicious.”

The free fruit program is part of ShopRite’s ongoing commitment to providing health and wellness offerings to its customers. ShopRite stores offer an extensive line of natural and organic products, and (in most locations), provide dedicated in-store registered dietitians who are on hand to assist customers at no cost.

The free fruit program is now available at five ShopRite stores owned and operated by the ShopRite of Hunterdon County in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania stores include the ShopRite of Bethlehem and the ShopRite of Yardley. New Jersey stores include the ShopRite of Clinton, the ShopRite of Flemington, and the ShopRite of Greenwich.