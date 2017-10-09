Shoprite Launches ‘Snack Smart for More Energy’ Campaign

By Rebekah Marcarelli

ShopRite's in-store dietitians have teamed up to launch the "Snack Smart for More Energy" campaign.

As part of the program, colorful "Snack Smart" signs have been positioned throughout Shoprite stores near healthy snacking options, such as beef jerky and nut butters. In addition, ShopRite's in-store dietitians are hosting food demonstrations, cooking classes, community seminars and other events to help spread the word about healthy snacks for both adults and kids during the month of October.

"Snacking has gone mainstream," says Natalie Menza-Crowe, RD, MS, director of health and wellness at ShopRite. "Our new campaign - Snack Smart for More Energy - helps customers discover delicious, nutritious snacking choices that make sense within the context of their lives."

The "Snack Smart" initiative is part of ShopRite's Well Everyday program, an ongoing awareness campaign designed to create healthy conversations highlighting better-for-you food options.

Below, Menza-Crowe shares some of the dieticians' recommended snack options:

When you're on the go:

Cottage cheese with a few whole grain crackers

Greek yogurt with a handful of nuts and a piece of fruit

A slice of whole wheat bread with some peanut butter and a sliced banana

A small bag of Wholesome Pantry granola with some Greek yogurt and fruit

When you're at work:

Cheese with whole wheat crackers and an apple

Wholesome Pantry organic hummus with celery and carrot sticks

Organic turkey with cheese and a banana

Pre-made acai bowls with granola clusters

When you're at home: