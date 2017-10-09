Shoprite Launches ‘Snack Smart for More Energy’ Campaign
ShopRite's in-store dietitians have teamed up to launch the "Snack Smart for More Energy" campaign.
As part of the program, colorful "Snack Smart" signs have been positioned throughout Shoprite stores near healthy snacking options, such as beef jerky and nut butters. In addition, ShopRite's in-store dietitians are hosting food demonstrations, cooking classes, community seminars and other events to help spread the word about healthy snacks for both adults and kids during the month of October.
"Snacking has gone mainstream," says Natalie Menza-Crowe, RD, MS, director of health and wellness at ShopRite. "Our new campaign - Snack Smart for More Energy - helps customers discover delicious, nutritious snacking choices that make sense within the context of their lives."
The "Snack Smart" initiative is part of ShopRite's Well Everyday program, an ongoing awareness campaign designed to create healthy conversations highlighting better-for-you food options.
Below, Menza-Crowe shares some of the dieticians' recommended snack options:
When you're on the go:
- Cottage cheese with a few whole grain crackers
- Greek yogurt with a handful of nuts and a piece of fruit
- A slice of whole wheat bread with some peanut butter and a sliced banana
- A small bag of Wholesome Pantry granola with some Greek yogurt and fruit
When you're at work:
- Cheese with whole wheat crackers and an apple
- Wholesome Pantry organic hummus with celery and carrot sticks
- Organic turkey with cheese and a banana
- Pre-made acai bowls with granola clusters
When you're at home:
- A protein-packed chocolate shake made in the blender
- A handful of nuts and a cheese stick
- Protein-rich lean, green bean hummus with veggies and whole grain crackers
- Air-popped popcorn with a side of fruit, such as a pear
- Healthy fat-filled guacamole with veggies and crackers for dipping