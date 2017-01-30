Shuman Produce Donates Onions to Farm Share Florida

By Lindsey Wojcik

Shuman Produce will donate 2,602 pounds of its RealSweet Peruvian sweet onions to Farm Share Florida after a successful four-week social media campaign. The #ShareTheSweetSpirit initiative was launched in early December and concluded at the end of the month.

Social media followers were encouraged to engage (like, comment, or share) on Facebook and Instagram #ShareTheSweetSpirit posts throughout the promotional period. Consumers also communicated how they were giving back to help others and making a difference in their communities during the holiday season. For every engagement, Shuman Produce pledged to donate one pound of RealSweet Peruvian sweet onions. At the conclusion of the promotion, engagement totaled to 1,301. With such success, Shuman Produce decided to match the social media engagement and will donate 2,602 pounds of its RealSweet brand Peruvian sweet onions to Farm Share Florida.

“Giving back has always been important to Shuman Produce; it’s one of our foundational pillars. We are excited to help make a difference in the lives of others all year long, especially during the holiday season,” says John Shuman, president of Shuman Produce. “We would like to thank Shuman Produce for assisting us with our mission to alleviate hunger in our communities that need it most. Every item donated makes a difference for the hungry families served by Farm Share,” says Ashley Moore, director of marketing.