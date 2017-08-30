Smart & Final Launches Online Delivery Platform

By Natalie Taylor

Smart & Final Stores Inc. has launched a new online delivery platform, shop.smartandfinal.com, powered by Instacart. The e-commerce website is part of a renewed collaboration between Smart & Final and Instacart, who have signed an expanded partnership contract.

Smart & Final, a warehouse grocery store, and Instacart, an on-demand grocery delivery service, first joined forces to bring same-day grocery delivery to customers in March 2015. Based on strong, consistent results – including 15 times sales growth since their initial collaboration – Smart & Final is now offering its customers the added convenience of delivery straight to their doorsteps.

“There’s no question that there is an increasing emphasis on online ordering and delivery in the grocery space, as today’s customer wants and deserves convenience,” says Eleanor Hong, chief marketing and strategy officer, Smart & Final. “Today, over half of our 253 Smart & Final stores offer delivery, both for household and business customers, and we continue to expand that reach as far as our partners at Instacart can offer it.”

Smart & Final customers across Arizona, California and Nevada can now visit the e-commerce platform to purchase items, from farmer’s market fresh produce and quality meats to club-size essentials, and have them delivered same-day, often in as little as an hour.

“Part of Instacart’s mission to partner with the best retailers across the nation is the commitment to provide them with the best e-commerce experience,” says Nilam Ganenthiran, Instacart’s Chief Business Officer. “We are thrilled to extend our partnership with a premier quality brand like Smart & Final and continue the success we are seeing with value grocers on the Instacart platform.”