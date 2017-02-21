Smart & Final Named to Fortune's 2017 List of World’s Most Admired Companies

By Natalie Taylor

Smart & Final Stores, the value-oriented food and everyday staples retailer, was named to Fortune’s list of World’s Most Admired Companies for 2017. Fortune’s annual list includes the world’s most respected and reputable companies across 51 industries, as ranked by executives, directors and analysts in those respective industries. Smart & Final ranked No. 5 in the industry category of Food & Drug Stores.

“We are grateful to receive this recognition as it reflects the passion and commitment of our people and our strong company culture,” says Dave Hirz, president and chief executive officer of Smart & Final, based in Commerce, Calif. “This honor is particularly rewarding because it is determined based on input from well-respected leaders within our industry.”

Fortune partners with global management consulting firm Korn Ferry Hay Group on its annual survey of corporate reputations. To determine the best-regarded companies in 51 industries, Korn Ferry Hay Group asked executives, directors and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company’s score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed