Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Smart & Final To Be Official Grocery Partner for LA Clippers

By Natalie Taylor

Published:

Smart & Final Stores has partnered with the Los Angeles Clippers to be the professional basketball team’s official grocery partner for the 2017-2018 NBA season. To celebrate, the warehouse grocery store is hosting an event today at the Downtown Los Angeles Smart & Final Extra! store with the team’s power forward, Sam Dekker, who will pose as a store employee in a surprise pre-season appearance.

The event will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. PST at 854 S. Figueroa St. in Los Angeles.

Dekker, who will be disguised as a Smart & Final store associate, will participate in an official new employee orientation training and pose as an “undercover bagger” – dunking groceries into bags, assisting shoppers to their cars and participating in various in-store duties with other employees.

“Sam will provide subtle cues of his ‘other Clipper-job,’ all while joking with surprised store associates and bantering with unsuspecting shoppers,” say Smart & Final officials. “Hidden camera will be placed around the store to capture the excitement – and the occasional grocery bag dunk.”

Smart & Final is a value-oriented grocery retailer headquartered in Commerce, Calif., near Los Angeles. The company operates 313 grocery and foodservice stores under The Smart & Final, Smart & Final Extra! And Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice banners.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You Might Also Like

United Supermarkets Celebrates 100 Year Anniversary

Nonfoods Talk: No Joys in Toys

Stonyfield Updates its Organic Greek Yogurt and Adds Flavors

FDA Modernizes Nutrition Facts Label for Packaged Foods

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Popular Content

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market Aims to Open 20 More Stores in 2017

Optimo Cigars Introduces New Natural Leaf Cigarillo Blends

Food Lion Launches Extra Credit Promotion

Truly Spiked & Sparkling Debuts Gluten-free Spiked Sparkling Water

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags