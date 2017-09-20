Smart & Final To Be Official Grocery Partner for LA Clippers

By Natalie Taylor

Smart & Final Stores has partnered with the Los Angeles Clippers to be the professional basketball team’s official grocery partner for the 2017-2018 NBA season. To celebrate, the warehouse grocery store is hosting an event today at the Downtown Los Angeles Smart & Final Extra! store with the team’s power forward, Sam Dekker, who will pose as a store employee in a surprise pre-season appearance.

The event will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. PST at 854 S. Figueroa St. in Los Angeles.

Dekker, who will be disguised as a Smart & Final store associate, will participate in an official new employee orientation training and pose as an “undercover bagger” – dunking groceries into bags, assisting shoppers to their cars and participating in various in-store duties with other employees.

“Sam will provide subtle cues of his ‘other Clipper-job,’ all while joking with surprised store associates and bantering with unsuspecting shoppers,” say Smart & Final officials. “Hidden camera will be placed around the store to capture the excitement – and the occasional grocery bag dunk.”

Smart & Final is a value-oriented grocery retailer headquartered in Commerce, Calif., near Los Angeles. The company operates 313 grocery and foodservice stores under The Smart & Final, Smart & Final Extra! And Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice banners.