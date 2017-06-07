Smithfield Launches Sabor Smithfield Website for Latinos Nationwide

By Natalie Taylor

Smithfield Foods has launched SaborSmithfield.com, its first-ever multimedia Spanish-language website highlighting a series of partnerships with renowned Latino chefs across the country. To celebrate the launch, Smithfield has partnered with James Beard award winner and Latin-American Chef Jose Garces, who created flavorful recipes featuring Smithfield Fresh Pork—a line of hand-selected and hand-trimmed fresh pork.

SaborSmithfield.com, which translates to flavor, savor or taste Smithfield, was created to serve as a resource for Spanish-speaking consumers to learn more about the Smithfield brand, educate themselves on the different cuts of pork and to explore different delicious and easy-to-prepare recipes, according to company officials.

“We are honored to expand our partnership with Jose Garces to bring restaurant-quality fresh pork recipes to Hispanic homes across the country, and offer a variety of delicious and easy to cook recipes in our new Spanish-language website,” says Dedra Berg, senior director of fresh pork marketing for Smithfield Foods. “Our partner chefs like Chef Garces know the importance of using the best quality ingredients in their dishes, and that is why they select Smithfield Fresh Pork in their kitchens.”

Jose Garces, distinguished chef and restaurateur, 2009 recipient of the James Beard Foundation “Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic” award and winner of Food Network's “The Next Iron Chef,” leveraged his culinary expertise and Hispanic roots to create innovative twists on traditional Latin dishes while highlighting the flavor of Smithfield Fresh Pork.

“Pork is a staple in Hispanic households and in many traditional dishes,” says Garces. “I’m thrilled to share with the Latino community three of my favorite and easy-to-cook recipes featuring Smithfield Fresh Pork.”