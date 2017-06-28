Social Sentiment and Performance Report Reveals Brand Health of Meal Kit Delivery Leaders

By Natalie Taylor

Traditional grocery is in a current state of massive disruption with Amazon's recent purchase of Whole Foods and the meal kit subscription market reaching $1.5 billion. In fact, one in four Americans has tried a meal kit – with Millennials and Generation X consumers 321 percent more likely to purchase them, according to Nielsen, and most likely to share and discuss their customer experience on social media.

"As it is for many businesses built on the web, social media is integral to the success of meal kit businesses," says Jenifer Kern, CMO of Tracx. "Social media shapes overall reputation, how they build their brand, expand their reach, and interact with consumers. Meal kit businesses are not just social media darlings, they rely heavily on social media marketing to drive customer acquisition and retention."

In its inaugural Social Sentiment and Performance Report published today, Tracx, a robust social media management and analytics engine, conducted a social listening study on the two leading meal kit delivery competitors in the industry: Blue Apron and HelloFresh.

To measure their brand health and reputation, Tracx analyzed nearly 350,000 social conversations, posts and interactions, sentiment and engagement across the top 14 social networks from May 14, 2017, through June 12, 2017. (Note: To make it a direct comparison, Tracx excluded all posts containing "IPO" and "public" and sponsored ads.)

Key findings from the report include: