Social Sentiment and Performance Report Reveals Brand Health of Meal Kit Delivery Leaders
Traditional grocery is in a current state of massive disruption with Amazon's recent purchase of Whole Foods and the meal kit subscription market reaching $1.5 billion. In fact, one in four Americans has tried a meal kit – with Millennials and Generation X consumers 321 percent more likely to purchase them, according to Nielsen, and most likely to share and discuss their customer experience on social media.
"As it is for many businesses built on the web, social media is integral to the success of meal kit businesses," says Jenifer Kern, CMO of Tracx. "Social media shapes overall reputation, how they build their brand, expand their reach, and interact with consumers. Meal kit businesses are not just social media darlings, they rely heavily on social media marketing to drive customer acquisition and retention."
In its inaugural Social Sentiment and Performance Report published today, Tracx, a robust social media management and analytics engine, conducted a social listening study on the two leading meal kit delivery competitors in the industry: Blue Apron and HelloFresh.
To measure their brand health and reputation, Tracx analyzed nearly 350,000 social conversations, posts and interactions, sentiment and engagement across the top 14 social networks from May 14, 2017, through June 12, 2017. (Note: To make it a direct comparison, Tracx excluded all posts containing "IPO" and "public" and sponsored ads.)
Key findings from the report include:
- Female Millennials Dominate: 66 percent of Blue Apron's and 79 percent of HelloFresh's social activity comes from female consumers with Blue Apron attracting a wider age range (18-54) versus HelloFresh's 25-34 range.
- Instagram is King: Both brands use Instagram as a major social media platform – 75 percent of HelloFresh and 61 percent of Blue Apron's social activity occur on Instagram. Blue Apron has broader social coverage as it's also active on Facebook, forums, blogs, Flickr, etc.
- Share of Voice (Winner: Blue Apron): Blue Apron leads in terms of conversation volume with more than 6,000 conversations vs. HelloFresh's 4,400. Blue Apron also leads in mention volume with more than 7,400 mentions vs. HelloFresh's 3,000.
- Interactions (Winner: HelloFresh): HelloFresh takes the reigns for number of interactions with over 170,000 interactions vs. Blue Apron's 144,600.
- Sentiment (Winner: Blue Apron): Blue Apron tops HelloFresh in positive sentiment and pulls in less negative sentiment than HelloFresh.
- Positive posts about Blue Apron are about the business and meal delivery services; those about HelloFresh consist of clean, healthy eating and fitness.
- Negative posts about Blue Apron and HelloFresh driven by customer service and delivery issues. HelloFresh sees more disappointment after receiving the kit.
- Engagement (Winner: HelloFresh): Across all social media, HelloFresh edged out Blue Apron with a 74 percent overall engagement rate versus Blue Apron's 65 percent. On Facebook, HelloFresh boasted a 99 percent engagement rate versus Blue Apron's 82 percent.