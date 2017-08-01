Edit ModuleShow Tags
Soda Tax Moves Forward in Cook County, Ill.

By Steve Holtz, Editor in Chief, CSP Daily News

It's coming a month later than planned, but Cook County, Ill.'s 1-cent-per-ounce tax on sweetened beverages begins this week, after a judge dismissed a lawsuit that challenged the tax as unconstitutional.

Cook County Circuit Court Judge Danial Kubasiak ruled July 28 that the tax does not violate the state constitution, setting the stage for its Aug. 2 implemenation.

"The court is not charged with evaluating the progressive or regressive nature of this tax, or any tax...Rather those determinations rest with economists, the county's elected officials and those who ultimately bear the effect of the tax," Kubasiak said.

Additional details on the Cook County soda tax can be found on GHQ’s sister brand, CSP, here

