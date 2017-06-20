Southeastern Grocers CEO Ian McLeod to Move on

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Anthony Hucker, Southeastern Grocers' chief operating officer, will assume the responsibilities of president and chief executive officer on an interim basis following the resignation of Ian McLeod to take up another opportunity. Hucker will assume his interim responsibilities effective July 1, 2017, and Mr. McLeod will remain in his current role through June 30, 2017 to assist with the transition.

"We are pleased that Anthony Hucker will be stepping in as president and CEO on an interim basis," said company officials. "As COO, Anthony has a strong familiarity with our business, our stakeholders, our challenges and opportunities, and the strategic direction of the company. He brings extensive knowledge of the retail grocery sector, with more than 18 years of experience in leadership roles across our industry in the U.S. "

"We are also grateful for Ian's stewardship of the business during his tenure," officials continued. "Under Ian's direction, Southeastern Grocers has made substantial progress on our transformation plan and established great momentum. We wish Ian and his family the best as they embark on a new adventure."

Prior to joining Southeastern Grocers as COO, Hucker was president and COO of Schnucks, president of Giant Food and head of Walmart's Strategy and Business Development division, and spent 10 years as part of the original start up team with Aldi UK. We expect a seamless transition under Anthony's leadership."

Hucker said, "It has been a privilege to work with Ian and I wish him all the best. I am humbled and honored that the company has selected me as the interim president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers. I look forward to working with the rest of the leadership team and representing our outstanding associates as we continue to focus on our strategic transformation and positioning the business for long-term success."

McLeod also had some parting words to share.

"It has been a difficult decision to leave my role as President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, but I believe the new position will be a positive opportunity for me and in the best interests my family," said McLeod. "I want to thank our thousands of loyal and dedicated associates – it's your hard work and dedication that has helped set this company on a path to an even brighter future. I have tremendous confidence in Anthony and the rest of the leadership team and I know that I'm leaving Southeastern Grocers in good hands."

The Company has initiated a search for McLeod's successor.