Southeastern Grocers Partners with Hope for Warriors

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Southeastern Grocers, parent company of BI-LO, Harveys and Winn-Dixie, announced that for the third consecutive year, all profits generated at its grocery stores on Tuesday, July 4, will be donated in support of veterans, service members and their families.

Southeastern Grocers has partnered once again with Hope For The Warriors. With more than 10 years of service, Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope for veterans, service members and military families.

"As we celebrate our independence this Fourth of July, we will continue to honor and give thanks to our military and their families for the sacrifices they make for our nation and the world," says Anthony Hucker, president and CEO (interim) of Southeastern Grocers Last year, more than $2 million dollars was donated to Hope For The Warriors during the Fourth of July campaign. This is why we will once again donate all of our profits to Hope For The Warriors, but we are not stopping there. Southeastern Grocers is a dedicated partner of Hope For The Warriors committed to actively supporting spouse and caregiver scholarships, participating in networking and seminar events to build opportunities for transitioning veterans in the workplace.

Simply by shopping at BI-LO, Harveys and Winn-Dixie on Independence Day, customers will help support veterans.

"As an organization, military affiliation is integrated into the foundation of Southeastern Grocers, as 80 percent of surveyed associates have served or have a family member that has served our country, and we want to provide hands-on support for those who have served and made sacrifices for our nation with Hope For The Warriors," says Hucker.

Other ways in which customers can support the cause include:

Honoring a veteran or service member with a personal note displayed in-store on the Wall of Honor, which begins June 28.

Donating generously during checkout now through Tuesday, July 4.

Wearing the "I Donated" sticker that cashiers will hand out on July 4 to all customers to encourage friends and family to do the same.

Liking, following and sharing BI-LO, Harveys and Winn-Dixie Facebook posts and Twitter feeds with #AllForHonor.

Honoring a veteran or service member by posting a dedication on the All for Honor Facebook page, www.facebook.com/allforhonor.

Through the generous donations of customers and vendors, as well as all profits earned at BI-LO, Harveys and Winn-Dixie grocery stores over the past two years Southeastern Grocers has donated more than $5.8 million in support of military veterans and their families.